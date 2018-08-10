15% Coupon

Cell Phones & More

Apple - Cell Phones & More | LG - Cell Phones & More | Samsung - Cell Phones & More |

Cameras & More

Canon - Cameras & More | DJI - Cameras & More | Nikon - Cameras & More |

Computers & More

Apple - Computers & More | Dell - Computers & More | HP - Computers & More |

Home

Kitchen Electrics - Home | Furniture - Home | Fans - Home |

Vacuums

Bissell - Vacuums | Dyson - Vacuums | Hoover - Vacuums |

Yard Garden & Outdoor

Pool - Yard Garden & Outdoor | Outdoor Power - Yard Garden & Outdoor | Tools - Yard Garden & Outdoor |

Clothing & Shoes

Adidas - Clothing & Shoes | Under Armour - Clothing & Shoes | Jockey - Clothing & Shoes |

Jewelry, Watches, Handbags

Kipling - Jewelry, Watches, Handbags | Oakley - Jewelry, Watches, Handbags | Gucci - Jewelry, Watches, Handbags |

Health & Beauty

Dyson - Health & Beauty | Artnaturals - Health & Beauty | GNC - Health & Beauty |

Luggage

Backpacks - Luggage | Luggage Sets - Luggage | Carry-Ons - Luggage |

Sporting Goods

Golf - Sporting Goods | Cycling - Sporting Goods | Outdoor Sports - Sporting Goods |

Sports Memorabilia

Sports Mem - Sports Memorabilia | Fan Apparel - Sports Memorabilia | Sports Cards - Sports Memorabilia |

Featured Products

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Multifloor Carpet Cleaner / Washer FH50170PC
Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Multifloor Carpet Cleaner / Washer FH50170PC
$129.99
$189.99
(31% off)
Citizen Eco Drive Blue Angels Chronograph Mens Watch AT8020-54L
Citizen Eco Drive Blue Angels Chronograph Mens Watch AT8020-54L
$395.99
$675.00
(41% off)
Oakley Fuel Cell Sunglasses (Matte Black/Gray Polarized Lenses)
Oakley Fuel Cell Sunglasses (Matte Black/Gray Polarized Lenses)
$94.88
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel & Pedals with Dual Motor Feedback for PC, PS4 & PS3
Logitech G29 Racing Wheel & Pedals with Dual Motor Feedback for PC, PS4 & PS3
$239.99
$399.99
(40% off)
Dyson SV03 V6 Cord-Free Cordless Vacuum | White | New
Dyson SV03 V6 Cord-Free Cordless Vacuum | White | New
$209.99
$299.99
(30% off)
Samsonite Pivot 3 Piece Set - Luggage
Samsonite Pivot 3 Piece Set - Luggage
$199.99

Top Picks from ElectronicsShop All

Apple MacBook Air MC505LL/A 1.4 GHz 2GB RAM 64GB Dual-Core SSD 11.6
Apple MacBook Air MC505LL/A 1.4 GHz 2GB RAM 64GB Dual-Core SSD 11.6" HD
$249.99
$279.99
(10% off)
LG 65 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV w/ IPS Technology & 3 x HDMI - 65UJ6200
LG 65 inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV w/ IPS Technology & 3 x HDMI - 65UJ6200
$839.99
$1,199.99
(30% off)
HTC M10 6545L 32GB - 5.2 Inch - Verizon GSM Unlocked - Smartphone
HTC M10 6545L 32GB - 5.2 Inch - Verizon GSM Unlocked - Smartphone
$156.99
TCL 32-Inch 720p 60Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV with 3 x HDMI (2017 Model) | 32S305
TCL 32-Inch 720p 60Hz Roku Smart LED HDTV with 3 x HDMI (2017 Model) | 32S305
$159.99
$229.99
(30% off)

Top Picks from Home & GardenShop All

Frigidaire FGCD2456QB 24
Frigidaire FGCD2456QB 24" Black Full Console Built In Dishwasher NIB NEW DEAL
$599.00
Electrolux IQ-Touch EIDW6105GB 24
Electrolux IQ-Touch EIDW6105GB 24" Fully Integrated Dishwasher Black NEW DEAL
$549.00
Dyson SV04 V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum | Fuchsia | Refurbished
Dyson SV04 V6 Absolute Cordless Vacuum | Fuchsia | Refurbished
$189.99
$599.99
(68% off)
Linen Market Premium Hypoallergenic Ultra Soft Patterned Sheet Set
Linen Market Premium Hypoallergenic Ultra Soft Patterned Sheet Set
$26.79
$89.99
(70% off)

Top Picks from FashionShop All

Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses - Choice of Color & Size
Ray-Ban RB3016 Clubmaster Classic Sunglasses - Choice of Color & Size
$79.99
$150.00
(46% off)
PUMA Soleil Cat Women's Shoes Woman Shoe Casual Shoe New
PUMA Soleil Cat Women's Shoes Woman Shoe Casual Shoe New
$29.99
$65.00
(53% off)
Russell Athletics Men's DRI-POWER Golf Polo Athletic Short Sleeve Breathable Tee
Russell Athletics Men's DRI-POWER Golf Polo Athletic Short Sleeve Breathable Tee
$8.99
$42.50
(78% off)
Citizen Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph Mens Watch AT8020-03L
Citizen Eco Drive Blue Angels World Chronograph Mens Watch AT8020-03L
$274.99
$625.00
(56% off)

What is the Promotion?


This Coupon is a 15% discount valid from 6:00 AM PT August 10, 2018 until 11:59 PM PT on August 15, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of an eligible item(s) of $25 or more on ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca, and ebay.ca. Eligible items are item(s) purchased from the sellers listed below. The discount will be applied to eligible item(s) only and will be capped at a value of $50. Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans.


How to redeem your Coupon:


  1. Shop for eligible items from specific sellers as listed below.
  2. Pay for your item by 11:59 PM PT on August 15, 2018.
  3. Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: POPULAR


Additional Coupon Terms & Conditions:


Coupon can be used once per eBay account, within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Valid only for purchases from ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca and ebay.ca. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.


Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.

Sellers for Coupon redemption:


Top Rated Plus | eBay Money Back GuaranteeeBay Money Back Guarantee | If the item is not exactly what you ordered, eBay covers your purchase plus original shipping on virtually all items.Look for the Top Rated Plus seal for handling in one business day, a minimum of 30-day money-back returns, and more.