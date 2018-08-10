What is the Promotion?





This Coupon is a 15% discount valid from 6:00 AM PT August 10, 2018 until 11:59 PM PT on August 15, 2018. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of an eligible item(s) of $25 or more on ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca, and ebay.ca. Eligible items are item(s) purchased from the sellers listed below. The discount will be applied to eligible item(s) only and will be capped at a value of $50. Eligible items exclude warranties and protection plans.





How to redeem your Coupon:





Shop for eligible items from specific sellers as listed below.

Pay for your item by 11:59 PM PT on August 15, 2018.

Enter the Coupon code in the redemption code field: POPULAR







Additional Coupon Terms & Conditions:





Coupon can be used once per eBay account, within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Valid only for purchases from ebay.com, cafr.ebay.ca and ebay.ca. Any unused difference between the discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of an item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited.





Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time.