Special financing available Select PayPal Credit at checkout to have the option to pay over time. Qualifying purchases could enjoy No Interest if paid in full in 6 months on purchases of $99 or more. Other offers may also be available. Interest will be charged to your account from the purchase date if the balance is not paid in full within 6 months. Minimum monthly payments are required. Subject to credit approval. See terms The PayPal Credit account is issued by Synchrony Bank.